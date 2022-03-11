EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — An East Greenwich gym is selling off equipment as it gets ready to shut down for good.

Absolute Fitness on South County Trail will permanently close on Monday, March 14, according to its website.

On Saturday, the gym will be having a “Blow Out” sale starting at 8 a.m. Items for sale are expected to include commercial gym equipment like treadmills, ellipticals and stationary bikes, as well as physical therapy and office equipment.

It’s unclear at this time what will happen with paid memberships. 12 News has reached out to the owner of Absolute Fitness for comment but has not yet heard back.