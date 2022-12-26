COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — The abandoned shopping plaza on Route 3 in Coventry is officially on the market.

The 27.31-acre property on Tiogue Avenue has sat vacant for nearly three decades.

The property sits next door to a Burger King and used to be home to a Kmart, but that retail building has long since been demolished.

More than half of the property is now blocked off by a wire fence. Inside the plaza sits a lonely Citizens Bank drive-up ATM branch, which is surrounded by overgrowth and cracked asphalt.

The plaza was recently listed for sale or lease by Eastern Retail Properties and is being billed as a “development opportunity.”

Eastern Retail Properties offers a variety of potential uses for the property, including grocery, retail, medical, self-storage, hotel, day care, lumber yard, solar, manufacturing and distribution.

Jonathan Pascua, who was elected to the Coventry Town Council last month, described the plaza in a recent social media post as “a terrible eyesore.”

Pascua said now that the property is on the market, he plans on reaching out to developers to ensure that a successful commercial anchor moves in.

“This is just the beginning of the efforts to save our town,” he wrote.