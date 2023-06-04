WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — West Greenwich Animal Control is asking the public for help after they say a cat was abandoned in the woods Sunday morning.

Animal control said a walker found the cat in the woods near Division Road in West Greenwich. She was left in a covered plastic bin with a few small holes poked in it, along with a container of food, according to animal control. The cat had a collar on, but no microchip.

Courtesy of West Greenwich Animal Control

Officials said the cat appeared to be pregnant and was taken to a shelter.

Anyone who may have been in the area Sunday morning and witnessed something suspicious is asked to contact the West Greenwich Police Department or West Greenwich Animal Control.