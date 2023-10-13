EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — Construction is now underway on a brand new apartment building in East Greenwich.

The Frenchtown Road Apartments will be specifically for low- and moderate- income households. The four-story building will consist of 63 one and two bedroom apartments, as well as a courtyard, lounge and wellness center.

(Courtesy: Pennrose)

The new apartments will make rental housing much more attainable in East Greenwich, which has less than 5% currently restricted as affordable, according to Pennrose.

“We know that, by providing affordable housing, we prevent homelessness,” R.I. Housing Secretary Stefan Pryor said.

The apartment building will also offer on-site property management and supportive services for residents, specifically for seniors and those with disabilities. Pennrose said those services are being provided based on a “demonstrated local need.”

“More affordable, accessible housing is needed for Rhode Islanders across our state – not just in our urban communities,” RIHousing Executive Director Carol Ventura said. “This is a housing win for East Greenwich.”

The new apartment building is slated to open sometime next fall.

(Courtesy: Pennrose)