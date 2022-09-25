WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Lifespan held their 7th Annual Malloy Strong 5K in Warwick on Saturday morning.

The event, named after veteran Providence Police Officer Eddie Malloy, benefits people battling cancer.

Malloy passed away in October of 2019, after being diagnosed with Stage 4 liver cancer in 2014.

“Ed Malloy was a patient in the Lifespan Cancer Institute, who really developed a relationship with everyone he met,” said Julie Principe, VP of Lifespan Cancer Institute.

“This event is to carry on his legacy and for every family member, friend family, who has lost someone to cancer, and the proceeds go towards patients in need who are in crisis and need help through out their cancer journey.”

Hundreds gathered at Warwick City Park for the first in person Malloy Strong 5K since 2019.

“100% of our proceeds go to support our cancer patients in need,” said Ryan Whalen of Lifespan.

This year’s race raised at least $50,000.

“We are super excited about it, it’s such a community event, its inspiring to see not only our local law enforcement come out, but our cancer patients, our community advocates and even some of our physicians and nurses and doctors today,” Whalen added.

To learn more about the Malloy Strong 5K run, or to donate to the cause, you can click here.