WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at an East Providence home early Monday morning.

Crews responding to Walnut Street just after 2:30 a.m. say the fire started in a backyard kennel.

Seven dogs were killed as a result.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown but crews believe that a heater may be to blame.