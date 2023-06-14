COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Two families were forced from their Coventry home Tuesday after a fire broke out inside.

Firefighters rushed to Leveillee Street duplex to find flames and smoke pouring from the home.

Coventry Fire Chief Frank Brown tells 12 News it appears the fire started in the basement, though one of the tenants told him no appliances were left on.

“She left no appliances on in the basement, so no dryer was on, no washing machine,” Brown said. “The only other appliance down there is a hot water heater.”

The tenants who were home at the time of the fire escaped safely, though Brown said two cats died.

No one was injured, however, Brown said a couple of firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion.

The house has been deemed uninhabitable, according to Brown. The American Red Cross is assisting the five adults and two children who lived there.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.