600 positive COVID-19 cases reported at ACI in November

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The number of coronavirus cases at the ACI is staggering, with 488 prisoners and 112 staff members testing positive for the virus in November.

Director of the Department of Corrections Patricia Coyne-Fague says safety protocols have been implemented.

“On my watch I don’t want anyone to have a bad outcome, so we’re all working really hard to make sure that doesn’t happen,” she said.

The ACI has restricted foot traffic, positive cases are medically isolated and testing for inmates has been increased to once a week.

Three inmates and one staff member are currently hospitalized, according to Coyne-Fague.

12 News Law Enforcement Analyst Col. Steven O’Donnell worked in maximum security at the ACI in 1983. He says though it’s confinement, there’s still plenty of people coming and going who would increase the chance for spread.

“They have to be fed, they have to be looked after,” O’Donnell said. “There’s a whole bunch of things that kind of snowballs from some type of virus like this running through a prison.”

The R.I. Center for Justice Advocates for Prisoners Staff Attorney Natalia Friedlander says that ACI prisoners in minimum security, with good behavior should have days shaved off their sentence.

“The way to prevent the virus spread is by reducing the number of incarcerated individuals,” Friedlander said.

Coyne-Fague says she only has the power to release someone to home confinement, and that rules are extremely strict when it comes to eligible prisoners.

“Really the entity that can deal with effecting the release of inmates once their sentenced is the courts,” she said.

The Department of Corrections say they don’t have a current active number of COVID-19 cases at the prison.

12 News reached out to the R.I. Department of Health about the number of cases at the ACI, but they were unavailable for comment.