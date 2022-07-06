WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police are investigating a two-car crash on I-95 in Warwick early Wednesday morning.

State police say one vehicle drifted off the road around 1 a.m. and when it came back on the highway it collided with another vehicle causing both to roll over and land on their roofs.

The driver in one vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Four people in the second vehicle were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

No word on any charges but state police say they believe speed was a factor in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.