CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Garden City Center is welcoming five new storefronts.

A spokesperson for the shopping center said it will expand its dining, retail and beauty offerings between fall 2022 and early 2023.

The new stores include: Sweetgreen, Warby Parker, LoveSac, Restore Hyper Wellness and Semper Laser.

In addition, Lululemon will move to a larger storefront, the spokesperson said.

The shopping center anticipates a total of 14 new store openings this year. Recently, the center welcomed Madewell, Sunglass Hut, Ulta, Tempurpedic and Providence Diamond.