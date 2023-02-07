COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A Coventry man faces a slew of gun charges after police found multiple weapons in his car.

Coventry police stopped George Blais, 55, for motor vehicle violations around 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 29. According to officials, the officer spotted weapon accessories under a blanket in the car.

An investigation showed Blais was allegedly carrying and transporting several illegal loaded guns.

According to the police, Blais was charged with four counts of carrying a pistol without a license, possession of loaded weapons inside a vehicles, three counts of possession of large-capacity feeding devices, and other traffic violations.

Blais was held overnight at the police department. His bail was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.