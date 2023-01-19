WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — An 18-year-old was arrested Thursday following a crash that sent several people to the hospital.

Warwick police said they were called to the area of 333 Sandy Lane around 3 p.m. for a two-car crash with possible entrapment.

Five passengers were taken to area hospitals with unspecified injuries, according to police.

One of the drivers, Jaden Berthole of Taunton and Altamonte Springs, Florida, was arrested on a charge of driving to endanger resulting in serious personal injury. He’s scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.

Police said additional charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.