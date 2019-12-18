4 rescued from fire inside Cranston apartment building

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was rushed to the hospital Tuesday evening after a fire broke out inside a Cranston apartment building, according to Cranston Fire Chief Stephen MacIntosh.

The fire broke out just before 10 p.m. on Harris Avenue. MacIntosh said four people had to be rescued from the building and one of them was transported to the hospital with burns.

“Firefighters found the victim in a room that was on fire and pulled them out,” MacIntosh said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.