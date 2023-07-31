CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway into a brawl at the Rhode Island Training School, which sent four to the hospital and injured 12 others, according to the R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF).

The incident happened Sunday night, when DCYF said a number of residents began fighting with one another.

In total, DCYF said four staff members and 12 residents were injured. Two staff members and two residents were transported to the hospital for treatment.

DCYF said a comprehensive review of the incident will be conducted to “determine what, if any, recommendations can be made and implemented to assure staff and juvenile safety.”

“The safety and security of our staff and youth are of paramount importance,” DCYF said in a statement. “Juvenile justice work is difficult, and DCYF and [Rhode Island Training School] leadership continue to stay vigilant to prevent any other incidents from taking place while working to ensure the safety of the youth and staff at this facility.”

“DCYF commends the courageous staff who responded capably, professionally and swiftly to the incident while placing themselves in harm’s way to diffuse and contain a very unsafe situation,” the statement continued.

The Rhode Island State Police is investigating the incident alongside DCYF. It’s unclear at this time whether the residents involved will be criminally charged.