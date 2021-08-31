4 arrested, 2 kids safe after hours-long standoff at Warwick motel

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Four people were arrested Tuesday following an hours-long standoff with police at a Warwick motel, while the two small children they had with them were brought to safety.

The incident started when a patrol officer spotted a suspected stolen vehicle in the parking lot of the Motel 6, according to Major Andrew Sullivan.

By performing registration checks on that vehicle and others parked nearby, Sullivan said the officer confirmed three of them had been reported stolen: two out of Cranston and one out of Providence.

Police identified the room the suspects might be staying in and kept watch, Sullivan said. Two women eventually exited and were taken into custody.

Officers then learned two men were still inside the room, along with a toddler and an infant, according to Sullivan. Since the men were considered armed and dangerous, crisis negotiators were brought in to assist police.

After several hours, Sullivan said both men exited the room, each holding a child, and peacefully surrendered.

The suspects have not yet been identified. Sullivan said the children were not hurt, however, both were taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital for evaluation.

The incident remains under investigation.