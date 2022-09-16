PROVIDENCE R.I. (WPRI) — Three Rhode Island men are facing charges for their alleged roles in a scheme to buy vehicles using stolen identities.

Dennis Odoom, Roy Sweets, and Adalberto Mauricio Romero were arrested earlier this week and charged in federal court with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.

Prosecutors allege all three men secured financing by submitting online credit applications under false identities. They would then take custody of the purchased vehicles by showing a license with the stolen identity and their own photograph.

Odoom, 24, of Pawtucket, is accused of taking custody of a Land Rover from a Warwick dealership that was financed for more than $120,000, according to prosecutors.

Sweets, 25, of Providence, is accused of doing the same at a dealership in Bedford, New Hampshire. Prosecutors said he took custody of a Land Rover that was financed for more than $111,000.

Romero, 25, of Providence, was arrested by Bedford police when he arrived at the dealership to take possession of another vehicle. His financing application was approved, prosecutors said, but the deal was halted after an employee of the dealership noticed the buyer’s license may have been altered.

All three men were released on unsecured bond after appearing in district court this week.