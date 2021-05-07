3 men arrested following months-long investigation into business break-ins, thefts

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Three men are facing a series of charges following a months-long investigation into a series of break-ins and thefts spanning several New England states.

Police in both Coventry and West Warwick executed search warrants at three homes last week in an effort to recover stolen items from Frank Rogowski Jr.

Rogowski, 30, of West Warwick, was arrested last Wednesday. Police said he is suspected of stealing thousands of dollars worth of dirt bikes, ATVs and construction equipment.

Police also believe Rogowski is the mastermind behind a series of break-ins and thefts that occurred at businesses around the region.

Throughout the investigation, dubbed Operation GAS’D (Guns, ATVs, Stolen Property and Drugs), police said they utilized informants, surveillance footage and undercover officers to learn more about Rogowski and his schemes.

While executing the search warrants, officers also located illegally obtained guns, drugs and dirt bikes that Rogowski had stored in West Warwick, Jewett City, Conn., and Sterling, Conn., according to police.

Rogowski faces numerous charges including two counts of receiving stolen goods, tampering with vehicles, possession of burglary tools, and larceny of Marine equipment.

Police arrested two other men in connection with the investigation. Joseph Rogowski, 49, of West Warwick, on charges that include conspiracy, larceny of Marine equipment, and tampering with vehicles.

Paulo Daniel, 42, of Coventry, is charged with two counts of receiving stolen goods.

“Through the use of creative, covert investigative techniques and good old-fashioned police work, these three criminals are now off the streets,” acting West Warwick Police Chief Ernest Lavigne said. “Our business community is more secure and our local communities are safer as a result of these arrests.”

Police expect there to be additional arrests in connection with this investigation.

Detectives are also searching for the owner of a trailer that was found on Daniel’s property, which is believed to be stolen.

Anyone who has further information regarding the investigation or the trailer is asked to contact Lt. Matthew Blair at mblair@coventrypd.org.