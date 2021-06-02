3 injured in West Greenwich rollover crash

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a rollover crash that injured three people, one seriously, Tuesday night in West Greenwich.

The crash occurred around 8:45 p.m. on Nooseneck Hill Road near the Super 8 motel.

R.I. State Police Captain Ernest McKenney tells 12 News two vehicles had been closely following one another, and when the first car slowed down to turn into the motel parking lot, the second car crashed into it.

McKenney said at the same time, a pedestrian was walking in the breakdown lane and was struck by the first vehicle, which caused it to roll over.

The pedestrian was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries but is expected to recover. The two drivers were treated for minor injuries.

McKenney said no one involved in the crash is facing charges at this time.