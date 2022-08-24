WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick police are investigating an assault that occurred at the Oakland Beach Seawall late Tuesday night.

Multiple people were seen fighting around 10:30 p.m., police said, possibly with a golf club and a baseball bat.

Two men were taken to Rhode Island Hospital and one has since been released, according to police. The current status of the second victim is unknown.

A third man was also injured, but police said he was treated at the scene and went to Kent County Hospital on his own.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the fight. Anyone with information is asked to contact Warwick police at (401) 468-4233 or (401) 468-4200.