3 injured in head-on collision in Coventry

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Three people were sent to the hospital after three cars were involved in a head-on collision late Wednesday night in Coventry.

Police responded to the incident at the intersection of Highwood Drive and Knotty Oak Road around 10:50 p.m.

One driver says he had to swerve out of the way of an oncoming car driving in the wrong direction and when he did his car was clipped and then the car behind him was hit head-on.

No word on the extent of the three victims’ injuries.

No charges have been made at the time and the crash remains under investigation.

