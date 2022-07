EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a rollover and multi-car crash in East Greenwich Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to Route 4 South around 7:30 a.m. and found multiple cars with damage.

Three people were taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the East Greenwich Firefighters Association.

No word on what led up to the crash.