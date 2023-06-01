CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Three people were hospitalized after a crash in Cranston Wednesday night.

Police say just before 9 p.m. a driver ran a stop sign and crashed into another car at the intersection of Farmington and Dyer avenues.

A 12 News crew on scene saw a pick-up truck and convertible both heavily damaged.

Three people were taken to the hospital but their conditions are unknown.

No word on any official charges but police say a citation or charge could be issued for driving under the influence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.