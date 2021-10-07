2nd victim in fiery West Warwick crash identified by family

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Another one of the victims who was killed in a fiery crash earlier this week has been identified by his family.

In a statement to 12 News, the family of Brandon Verrocchio confirmed he was one of three young men who died in early Tuesday morning.

Verrocchio, as well as Gianni Guerrieri and a third man, were traveling in a car on I-95 South when the driver lost control and veered off the roadway. The car ended up slamming into a tree and bursting into flames.

The Verrocchio family thanked everyone for their support “during this extremely difficult time.”

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the other two young men who also passed away in this crash,” the family wrote. “Our family asks you to please respect our privacy during this very difficult time and allow us to grieve with our loved ones.”

Police believe inclement weather and speed were factors in the crash. Investigators have yet to formally identify the victims.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 10/1/2021: Craig Levis, Superintendent of Coventry public schools

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community