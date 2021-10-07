2nd victim in fiery West Warwick crash identified by family

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Another one of the victims who was killed in a fiery crash earlier this week has been identified by his family.

In a statement to 12 News, the family of Brandon Verrocchio confirmed he was one of three young men who died in early Tuesday morning.

Verrocchio, as well as Gianni Guerrieri and a third man, were traveling in a car on I-95 South when the driver lost control and veered off the roadway. The car ended up slamming into a tree and bursting into flames.

The Verrocchio family thanked everyone for their support “during this extremely difficult time.”

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the other two young men who also passed away in this crash,” the family wrote. “Our family asks you to please respect our privacy during this very difficult time and allow us to grieve with our loved ones.”

Police believe inclement weather and speed were factors in the crash. Investigators have yet to formally identify the victims.