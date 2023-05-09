WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The second suspect accused of letting two dogs loose in Warwick last month faced a judge on Tuesday.

Amanda Bray, 29, was arraigned on charges of animal cruelty, abandonment of animals, improper care of dogs, and failure to vaccinate against rabies.

Bray and 32-year-old Andrew Sanville were arrested after police learned they intentionally let the dogs loose. The dogs, which were initially thought to be coyotes, were seen roaming around neighborhoods, leading to calls from concerned residents.

Bray pleaded not guilty and her bail was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.

The dogs’ original owner told investigators he used to live on Powhatan Street. When he moved to Woonsocket, he decided to leave the dogs behind with Sanville and Bray, who still lived in his old home.

(Courtesy: Warwick Animal Shelter)

Police said seven other dogs and 19 cats were found living in deplorable conditions at a home on Seaview Avenue. Those animals were brought to the Warwick Animal Shelter.

The Rhode Island Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) said dozens of other animals were also found at a home linked to Bray in Central Falls.

The dogs’ DNA is currently being tested to determine their exact breeds, since they’re believed to be part wolf. Since it’s illegal to own wolf hybrids in Rhode Island, they were transferred to a sanctuary in Ohio.

The dogs’ original owner is not facing any charges at this time.

Bray will be back in court in about a month, while Sanville has another court date on Thursday.