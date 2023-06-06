COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Coventry Animal Control officers removed 29 cats from a home in town late last month, 12 News has learned.

The cats were all suffering from upper respiratory infections, according to authorities.

It’s unclear whether the cats’ previous owner is facing any charges, or what led officers to the home in the first place.

The cats have since been treated for their illnesses, as well as fixed and vaccinated, and are now ready for adoption.

Anyone interested in adopting one of the cats should contact Coventry Animal Control at (401) 822-9106. The town’s animal shelter on Flat River Road is also open daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.