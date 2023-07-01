COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Coventry police say they are investigating the theft of about $25,000 worth of fireworks.

The fireworks were taken from the Keystone tent located on Reservoir Rd. in Coventry.

An employee at the fireworks stand tells 12 News that when he arrived at work Saturday morning, he noticed the locks on a shipping container and his storage pod were cut off.

“All merchandise and my personal electronic items are missing,” said Sales Representative Duane Towne. “A PS4 Pro valued at about a thousand dollars; three controllers, seventeen video games, six Blu -rays and cables – and my TV is smashed.”

Towne said he received a new shipment of fireworks Saturday afternoon but is still disappointed about the time he lost.

“Right now, they’re taking money away from someone who is just trying to provide for their family,” said Towne.

12 News has reached out to Keystone Novelties Distributors – the company that supplies the fireworks – but they declined to comment on the incident.

Police said they believe the incident happened sometime after midnight and they are checking surveillance video in the area as part of their investigation. No arrest relating to the theft has been made.