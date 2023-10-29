WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Members of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Rhode Island walked for 24 hours to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics Rhode Island (SORI).

The 24-Hour Super Walk kicked off on Saturday morning in Warwick City Park. Participants walked through the night, arriving at Bryant University on Sunday morning.

Other people participated in 6-hour walks and 12-hour walks as well.

“All the amazing members of the torch run came together to raise awareness and support for Special Olympics Rhode Island, most importantly for the athletes,” said Ed Pacheco, the President and CEO of SORI.

“What an incredible group of individuals, I’m not sure I could stay awake for 24 hours straight, so to accomplish those goals is pretty impressive,” he added.

Over $10,000 was raised to support the SORI athletes. The non-profit says they work year-round to provide free sports training and competitions for over 3,5000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities.