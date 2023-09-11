CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews are working to pump water out of Dean Estates after the apartment complex flooded during Sunday’s storm.

Cranston Fire Chief James Warren said 24 units were impacted and the building was deemed uninhabitable.

Ed Cafasso, a spokesperson for Dean Estates, told 12 News they’re working with the American Red Cross to make sure all tenants have a place to stay. They’re being escorted into the building one at a time to collect their belongings.

City inspectors will take a look at the damage and make a determination about the building’s future, according to Cafasso. He also said the inspectors will investigate why a stormwater drain behind the property was unable to handle the rain from the storm.

“We understand that this has been a traumatic experience for residents,” Cafasso added. “Our first priority is to make sure they are safe and comfortable while we determine what needs to be done to bring them back home.”

