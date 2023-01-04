COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Nearly two-dozen dogs are up for adoption after they were rescued from unsanitary living conditions, according to the Coventry Police Department.

Officers responded to a home on Plainfield Pike on the morning of New Year’s Day for a well-being check on several dogs.

The owner agreed to surrender 22 dogs due to their living conditions, police said, and the case is now under investigation.

The dogs, which range in age and are Chinese crested and Chihuahua mixes, have been examined and appear to be in “relatively good health,” according to police.

The cost of the adoption will be for their current medical expenses and a deposit to spay or neuter the dog.

Coventry Animal Control is accepting applications and can be visited at 1666 Flat River Road. They are open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Anyone with questions is asked to call (401) 822-9106.