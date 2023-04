WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The rain didn’t stop hundreds of people from lacing up their shoes for the 21st Annual Image Walk in Warwick Sunday morning.

The event, held at Goddard State Memorial Park, helps benefit programs servicing the Autism Spectrum Disorder community.

12 News anchor Kait Walsh served as the emcee of the walk.

If you would like to donate, you can click here.

WPRI 12 and Fox Providence are proud sponsors of the 21st Annual Imagine Walk.