CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  School Updates
•  Testing Info
•  12 Responds
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

21 East Greenwich firefighters test positive for coronavirus

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — One of two firehouses in East Greenwich has been forced to temporarily close after a cluster of positive coronavirus cases.

The East Greenwich Firefighters Association (IAFF Local 3328) posted on Twitter Wednesday morning that 21 of their 34 firefighters have tested positive for the virus, which is about 60% of their crew.

“Most are experiencing mild symptoms and a couple are experiencing rather moderate symptoms,” the Twitter post read.

Mutual aid from neighboring communities is in place as a temporary and immediate response plan while the 21 firefighters recover and are in quarantine.

No additional information has been released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/4/20:Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour