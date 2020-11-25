21 East Greenwich firefighters test positive for coronavirus

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — One of two firehouses in East Greenwich has been forced to temporarily close after a cluster of positive coronavirus cases.

The East Greenwich Firefighters Association (IAFF Local 3328) posted on Twitter Wednesday morning that 21 of their 34 firefighters have tested positive for the virus, which is about 60% of their crew.

“Most are experiencing mild symptoms and a couple are experiencing rather moderate symptoms,” the Twitter post read.

Mutual aid from neighboring communities is in place as a temporary and immediate response plan while the 21 firefighters recover and are in quarantine.

No additional information has been released.