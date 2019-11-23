20 children find forever homes as part of National Adoption Day

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — It was a heartfelt moment at Kent County District Courthouse in Warwick, as 20 children were adopted by 18 families, all part of National Adoption Day.

“We have over 2,000 children in foster care and at any given time, there’s about 300 moving towards adoption,” said Darlene Allen, CEO of AdpotionRI. “I’m driven to make sure every child has a family.”

And when they get one, the celebration is a big one.

The families are not focusing on the past they’re redeeming, but on the future they’re creating. As they exited the courtroom where their adoption was finalized, cheers and applause greeted every new family.

“I’ve seen how having a family completely changes the trajectory of a child’s life and of a family’s life… Family is foundational,” added Allen.

Adoption seems to be a rising trend with more kids adopted this year in the United States than ever before with 63,000 children finding forever families. For more information on AdoptionRI, you can click here.