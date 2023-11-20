WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — West Greenwich police are reminding residents to lock their vehicles and remove any valuables from them after a series of break-ins off Plain Meeting House Road.

Police said they’re looking for two suspects who broke into vehicles on Plain Road and Stonebridge Lane between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19.

The department released surveillance video of the suspects, who were said to be driving a smaller black SUV.

Anyone with information or footage of the suspects is asked to call West Greenwich police at (401) 397-7191.