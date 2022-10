CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help as they search for two suspects wanted for questioning in at least one larceny from a vehicle in the Garden City area.

Investigators released surveillance images of the two men, saying they made hundreds of dollars worth of purchases online and in Providence after the break-in.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Cranston detectives at (401) 318-6962 or email ssanchez@cranstonpoliceri.com.