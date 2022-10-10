CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the two people who reportedly stole a purse from someone’s car in Cranston.

The suspects, who police confirmed are a man and a woman, stole the purse from a car parked outside the CVS Pharmacy on Reservoir Avenue.

Police said the suspects used the credit cards that were inside the purse at several nearby locations.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact Detective Jonathan Nelson at (401)-477-5150 or jnelson@cranstonpoliceri.com.