CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Two suspects involved in an alleged armed home invasion in Cranston are set to face a judge Monday morning.

Daevon Silva, of Pawtucket, and Miguel Veras Martes, of Providence, are due to be arraigned on charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, conspiracy, obstruction of an officer in execution of duty and resisting arrest.

Silva, 20, is also a bail violator as he is out on bail on three separate cases. Police confirm he was one of seven people arrested on the Block Island ferry during a tumultuous weekend over the summer and was also arrested and charged again a few weeks later for stealing a car in Pawtucket.

Veras Martes, 19, posted bail but Silva is being held at the Adult Correctional Institution.

Miguel Veras Martes (left) and Daevon Silva (right)

Friday afternoon, officials say Silva, Veras Martes, and a third man were wearing masks and armed with handguns when they smashed a window and broke into an apartment on Fernbrook Court.

No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported, police said.

The three men then jumped into a vehicle with Massachusetts plates and sped off. Police later confirmed that vehicle was reported stolen back on Oct. 11.

Following a brief pursuit, all three men abandoned the vehicle on Florida Avenue and ran behind Cranston Print Works into the brush along the Pocasset River, according to police.

Veras Martes was found first hiding in the leaves by a K-9 who picked up his scent, police said. Silva was apprehended a few hours later after he asked two people sitting inside a parked car if he could borrow their phone.

Police are still searching for the third suspect.

Anyone with information, surveillance video, or photos of the scene are asked to call Cranston police at (401) 942-2211 or submit an anonymous tip by texting “CRANSTONPD” with your tip to 847411.