CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people were seriously injured in a head-on crash in Cranston Tuesday night.

The crash happened on Scituate Avenue near Wildflower Drive.

Police said one of the drivers lost control and crashed into an oncoming car.

Both drivers were transported to Rhode Island Hospital. Police said one of the drivers was in “very serious condition,” while the other was in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.