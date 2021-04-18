Man, 42, killed in Coventry crash

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A 42-year-old man has died and a woman is injured following a serious car crash in Coventry Sunday night.

Police responded to the two-car crash around 9 p.m. on Flat River Road (Route 117) near Gillespie Court.

The man was rushed to Kent Hospital where he later died, according to police. Officials are withholding his name pending notification to his next of kin.

The woman was brought to Rhode Island hospital with what appears to be minor injuries, police added.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.