WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick police are investigating a crash that occurred on Post Road involving two motorcycles.

Police say around 11:30 p.m., two men left a nearby bar on their motorcycles and were heading south when they approached a vehicle traveling in the same lane.

One bike began to slow down and the second bike tried to swerve, hitting the other bike, causing them to both lose control and crash in the road, according to police.

A 39-year-old man was found unresponsive, according to police, and transported to the hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive.

A 36-year-old man was also brought to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police say neither of the men were wearing a helmet.

No charges have been filed and the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Traffic Unit at (401) 468-4200 or leave an anonymous tip through the Warwick police app or by texting WARWICKPD to 847411.