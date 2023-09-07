COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A statewide grand jury handed up an indictment charging two men with the murder of a pregnant woman whose body was found in Carbuncle Pond last year.

Gary Gromkiewicz, 36, of Lincoln, and Michael Lambert, 46, of Pawtucket, each face charges of murder and conspiracy. They are both being held without bail at the ACI and are scheduled to be arraigned later this month.

Prosecutors say early in the morning on Dec. 21, 2022, Gromkiewicz and Lambert picked up 34-year-old Leila Duarte Da Luz in Brockton. At some point, Duarte Da Luz was seriously hurt before the two men allegedly left her in the pond.

Leila Duarte Da Luz

Duarte Da Luz was found by an angler later that day. She was identified several days later through a missing persons report filed in Brockton.

The medical examiner believes Duarte Da Luz was alive when she entered the water. The cause of her death was determined to be blunt force trauma and drowning, officials said.

Investigators say Duarte Da Luz was Gromkiewicz’s ex-girlfriend and she was pregnant with his child.

Cell phone data showed Gromkiewicz and Lambert drove throughout Rhode Island over the course of the morning, according to officials, making multiple stops at gas stations and convenience stores.

Officials said the data also linked them to Coventry, where Duarte Da Luz was found.