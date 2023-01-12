COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested two men who reportedly stole from a Coventry cell phone store earlier this week.

Ismael Diaby, 19, and Cheik Bamba, 18, both of New York, have been charged with second-degree robbery and receiving stolen goods.

Officers were called to the T-Mobile store at Centre of New England Boulevard Monday afternoon for reports of a robbery.

Police said the officers were initially told the suspects ran out of the store with merchandise and sped off in a vehicle, but eventually learned the men had abandoned the car shortly thereafter.

Officers immediately began searching the shopping plaza for the suspects, later identified as Diaby and Bamba. Police said the men were found walking through the Brookdale Nursing Home parking lot, but took off running as soon as officers attempted to approach them.

Diaby and Bamba were apprehended following a brief foot chase. Both men were arraigned in Kent County District Court, where their bail was set at $3,000 with surety.