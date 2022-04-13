CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Two Brockton, Massachusetts, men are facing charges after a shooting that occurred outside a Cranston club last month, according to Maj. Todd Patalano.

On March 28, officers responded to the PreGame Lounge on Dyer Avenue for reports of shots fired and found numerous shell casings on the road and glass from car windows being shot out, according to Patalano. No injuries were reported.

Police obtained surveillance footage that showed the shooting occurred outside of the club and were able to identify the two alleged shooters as Giovanni Pina, 24, and Travone Bonnett, 28.

According to Patalano, police learned that Pina and Bonnett are alleged “rivals” and both were inside the lounge that night when words were exchanged between the two.

Moments later, Patalano said the passenger of a car driving by the club fired shots at Bonnett before crashing into another vehicle in the road. Bonnett allegedly fired shots back toward the car as it attempted to flee.

Bonnett was arrested at a Brockton gym last week. He faces firearm charges in Massachusetts before being extradited back to Rhode Island where he will be charged with firing in a compact area, and license or permit required for carrying a pistol.

Pina turned himself in to police on Monday and was charged with drive-by shootings, felony conspiracy, and failure to stop for an accident resulting in damage to a vehicle. Following his arraignment, bail was set at $25,000 with surety and he is due back in court on April 25.

Last week the city voted to close the PreGame Lounge until further notice.