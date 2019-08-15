2 men arrested for online child solicitation

(WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force has arrested two people on charges of soliciting children online for sexual acts.

Police say the two incidents are unrelated.

State police said Geoffrey DeMatteo, 31, of Northford, Connecticut was arrested on one count of indecent solicitation of a child. They said DeMatteo solicited a 13-year-old Rhode Island boy to perform sex acts while video chatting. An arrest warrant was obtained and DeMatteo was arrested in Connecticut. He was then transferred to Rhode Island and expected to be arraigned in Kent County District Court.

Richard Manchester, 60, of Warwick, was arrested on two counts of indecent solicitation of a child. State police said they began investigating Manchester after they said he solicited a person he believed to be a 14-year-old boy to engage in sexual activity and to send nude photos. He was taken into custody after agreeing to meet up with the boy for sex and is also expected to be arraigned in Kent County District Court.

Police said a person found guilty of indecent solicitation of a child shall be imprisoned for not less than five years.