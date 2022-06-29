EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — A statewide grand jury has handed up an indictment charging two people in connection with a crash that killed a 17-year-old East Greenwich girl earlier this year.

Aramis Segura, 30, faces felony counts of driving to endanger resulting in death and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, according to the office of Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Alicia Peckham, 25, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death as an aider and abettor, harboring a criminal, misprision of a felony, and obstructing an officer in execution of their duty.

Police said Segura was driving on I-95 South in Warwick around 1 a.m. on January 1 when he hit the back of Olivia Passaretti’s car, forcing it off the highway. He ran off after the crash and was later arrested at his home in Charlestown.

Segura admitted to drinking and smoking marijuana prior to the crash, according to police.

Police allege Peckham helped Segura as he fled from the scene and hid him at their home prior to his arrest.

“As alleged here, defendant Segura’s criminal driving behavior resulted in the death of a young person so much loved by her family and the community,” Neronha said in a statement. “Both defendants compounded that alleged criminal misconduct by leaving the scene of the incident in an attempt to shield defendant Segura from criminal responsibility for his actions.”

“We remain committed to ensuring that both defendants face the greatest possible accountability for their alleged criminal conduct, and to achieving justice for Olivia and her family,” he added.

Segura and Peckham are scheduled to be arraigned on July 15.

Neronha said he plans to file a habitual offender notice for Segura, which would increase his sentence, should he be convicted. According to police, he’s been arrested more than a dozen times in the past, and eight of those arrests resulted in felony convictions.