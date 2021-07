WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people were injured in a head-on crash in Warwick Wednesday evening.

The crash occurred on Main Avenue around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Police tell 12 News both drivers, one of whom was seriously injured, were transported to the hospital.

A significant portion of the roadway was blocked off to traffic as police investigated and worked to clear the scene.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the crash.