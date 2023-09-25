CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a fire broke out early Monday morning in Cranston.

Crews responding to the scene on Westwood Avenue just before 3 a.m. found a lot of smoke.

A resident inside one home told 12 News he is crediting his two dogs for getting him out safely.

Once outside he said saw a van in between his home and his neighbor’s home on fire and went inside to get his family and a hose to try and put it out. That’s when he said the fire spread to both homes.

No injuries were reported and officials say both homes are uninhabitable.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.