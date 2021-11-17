2 dead, 1 hospitalized after overdosing at East Greenwich home

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after three men overdosed at an East Greenwich home and two of them died, despite life-saving efforts by first responders.

East Greenwich police say they were called around 9:45 p.m. Sunday to a Carrs Pond Road home where they found three men in their 20s. One was unresponsive, according to police, while the other two were conscious and speaking.

As first responders started performing CPR and administering several doses of Narcan, the other two men lost consciousness, police said.

All three men were taken to Kent Hospital. Two of them, who police say were brothers, were later pronounced dead. The third is being treated and expected to survive.

Their names have not been released, but police say they’re from East Greenwich, North Kingstown and Coventry.