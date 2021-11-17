2 dead, 1 hospitalized after overdosing at East Greenwich home

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after three men overdosed at an East Greenwich home and two of them died, despite life-saving efforts by first responders.

East Greenwich police say they were called around 9:45 p.m. Sunday to a Carrs Pond Road home where they found three men in their 20s. One was unresponsive, according to police, while the other two were conscious and speaking.

As first responders started performing CPR and administering several doses of Narcan, the other two men lost consciousness, police said.

All three men were taken to Kent Hospital. Two of them, who police say were brothers, were later pronounced dead. The third is being treated and expected to survive.

Their names have not been released, but police say they’re from East Greenwich, North Kingstown and Coventry.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 11/12/2021: Karen Dalton, Founder & Executive Vice President of Dare to Dream Ranch, Foster, RI

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community