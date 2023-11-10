WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have arrested two Warwick residents in connection with the drowning death of a toddler over the summer.

First responders rushed to Gorham Avenue back in August following reports of a possible drowning involving a 3-year-old boy.

Police said the first responders attempted to resuscitate the boy before bringing him to Hasbro Children’s Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation into the incident led to the arrests of 31-year-old Kaitlyn Nolan and 32-year-old David Holloway.

Nolan was taken into custody Thursday and charged with five counts of cruelty to or

neglect of a child. She was released on $5,000 surety bond.

Holloway was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of child endangerment and five counts of cruelty to or neglect of a child, as well as one count each of unnecessary cruelty to

animals resulting in death and unnecessary cruelty to animals. He was granted $50,000 personal recognizance bail.

The circumstances surrounding the toddler’s death have not been made public and the incident remains under investigation at this time.

Holloway is due back in court next month. Nolan’s next court appearance is scheduled for January.

David Holloway (Courtesy: Warwick Police Department)

Kaitlyn Nolan (Courtesy: Warwick Police Department)