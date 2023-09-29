WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Officers arrested two West Warwick residents after nearly two dozen cats were found living in squalor, according to the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA).

RISPCA Special Agent Michael Longtin tells 12 News that officers removed 16 cats, seven kittens and one dog from a Clyde Street home Thursday night. He believes there are more cats still inside the home that have not yet been caught.

Longtin said the cats that were captured are emaciated and covered in fleas. He added that most of the cats are feral, and two animal control officers were injured while trying to catch them.

The cats are currently being evaluated by a veterinarian, according to Longtin. He said some of the cats may need to be put down due to the severity of their conditions.

The house, which Longtin said was in deplorable condition, has since been condemned by the town’s building inspector. No one will be allowed back inside the home until it is cleaned.

Inside the home, Longtin said officers found piles of feces on the floors and furniture. He said the house also reeked of ammonia from the urine.

Longtin described the home’s condition as the worst that the RISPCA has ever seen.

The residents, identified by Longtin as a man and woman, are facing animal cruelty charges.

It’s unclear when officers will be able to get back inside the home and catch the remaining cats.