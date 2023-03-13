CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Two women are facing animal cruelty charges after the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) rescued 20 rabbits from a Cranston apartment last week.

Ariana Anderson, 24, and Julia Santucci, 26, both of Cranston, have been charged with unnecessary cruelty to animals.

The rabbits were found in dog crates stacked on top of one another. The RISPCA said the rabbits were living in deplorable conditions and the majority of them needed veterinary care.

Anderson and Santucci turned themselves in Monday morning after a warrant was issued for their arrest. Both women pleaded not guilty and were released on personal recognizance.

The RISPCA hopes to put the rabbits up for adoption in the near future.

Julia Santucci (Courtesy: Cranston Police Department) Ariana Anderson (Courtesy: Cranston Police Department)